Saline and York Township residents have a chance to talk about pathways and community connections

The York Township Non-Motorized Pathway Committee is inviting residents of Saline and York Township to learn and talk about a plan to connect the two communities.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in York Township Hall at 11560 Stony Creek Road. This is an informational open house. The pathway committee will be sharing plans, which are supported by grant funding from the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Connecting Communities Grant Program.

The plans hope to initiate safe walking and cycling pathways to connect the southeast border of Saline with York Township.

In a letter to township residents about the open house, Bill Cook, speaking on behalf of the committee, said they see the project as exciting news that should positively impact the community.

“We are pleased to let you know we are working on a community path project for our area,” Cook said in the letter. “Our goal is to create a safe and convenient pathway for everyone in our neighborhood to enjoy outdoor activities, take leisurely walks, or ride their bikes.”

He cited some reasons as to why they are excited about a community path:

Safety First: A dedicated pathway will enhance safety by keeping pedestrians and cyclists spate from vehicles.

Fun and Fitness: This path will encourage an active lifestyle, making it easy for us to enjoy outdoor activities.

Value Boost: Well-maintained paths can increase property values by making our neighborhood more attractive.

Community Building: The path will bring us together, fostering a sense of community and social connections.

In his letter, Cook does say they understand some residents have specific concerns, such as how a pathway could impact their property. He said the informational meeting will provide an opportunity for people to voice their thoughts, ask questions and learn more about the project.