Saline Holds Off Flat Rock 57-50

The Saline basketball team held off a big fourth quarter rally to take down Flat Rock 57-50 Friday night.

Saline took control early by taking a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

The Hornets continued to pull away in the second with a 16-4 run to push their lead to 19, 31-12, but the Rams did not quit. Flat Rock would go on and 8-0 run to cut the Saline lead to 31-20 at the half.

The lead grew back to 13 with a 12-8 run in the third and the Saline lead was 43-28 after three quarters.

The Rams cut the lead to eight 45-37 but Jonathan Sanderson answered with a triple to push the lead back to 11.

Flat Rock went on a 10-1 run to pull with in two, but Saline answered when Tommy Carr made a nice pass to Lincoln Keyes who slammed down a two had dunk to make it 51-47.

Another Flat Rock basket cut the lead to two 51-49, but that is as close as they would get as Sanderson nailed a triple with 1:50 left to make it 54-49 and the Hornets would hold on for the win.

Sanderson had another huge night for the Hornets with a game-high 32 points to lead Saline.

Keyes finished with nine points, while Carr chipped in with eight. LaDainian Woods added six points and Peyton Widen two.

The Hornets improved to 7-1 overall on the season and host Dexter Tuesday night.

Photos by Dawn McCann



