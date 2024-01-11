Saline Too Much for Dexter in SEC Red Matchup

The Saline basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away from Dexter and remain undefeated in the SEC Red after a 67-44 win over the Dreadnaughts Tuesday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 3-0 in the Red while Dexter fell to 0-3 in the conference.

With Dexter struggling from the field in the first quarter, Tommy Carr sparked the Hornets with eight points to give Saline a 16-7 lead after one period.

The Dreadnaughts would keep it close in the second with triples by Sammy Koch and Garrett Sharp, but Saline still pushed the lead to ten 31-21 at halftime.

Saline would put the game away in the third with a 26 point explosion, led by Jonathan Sanderson with eight points and Lincoln Keyes seven for a 57-33 lead and cruised in the fourth for the win.

"We battled, had a great game plan, but we missed too many easy ones and turned the ball over too many times throughout the game to keep it close," Dexter coach Jason Rushton said.

Keyes led the Hornets with 17 points, including an impressive dunk off a pass off the backboard by Sanderson.

Sanderson chipped in with 14 points and Carr 13. LaDainian Woods finished with 11 points, Peyton Widen five, Brad Leventhal four, Chris Cotuna two, and Caleb Washington one.

Jack DeMerell led Dexter with 11 points and Ben Murphy eight points.

Scott Smith chipped in with seven points, Haden Harm six, Koch five, Andrew Boydston and Sharp three each, and Jack Meeker one.