Whitepine Studios in Saline Offering Incentives for SASS Donations in Tackle Hunger Campaign

Whitepine Studios in Saline has announced a collaborative effort being launched for this year's Souper Bowl of Caring food drive. The initiative, known for uniting churches, schools, businesses, and individuals, aims to support local food charities by hosting food drives. The drive includes partnerships with the First Presbyterian Church in Saline, Saline Main Street, and several local businesses, including Fine Print Bookshop, McPherson Local, and Carrigan Cafe.

Whitepine Studios is hosting a collection box at their location. The collection begins today and will run through February 4th, during regular business hours from 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesday to Friday, and also during after-hours workshops or events. The aim is to replenish Saline Area Social Services (SASS) stock following the holiday season. SASS has listed the recommended items for donation on its website, emphasizing non-perishable, undamaged items.

To encourage community participation, Whitepine Studios is offering incentives for donations. Donors can receive discounts on classes or camps: $5 off for every five items donated, $10 off for ten items, and a chance to win a 50% discount on spring or summer camp registration. Additionally, Whitepine Studios will contribute $1.00 to SASS for every pound of goods collected.

To mark the conclusion of the food drive, the First Presbyterian Church will offer free concert tickets for Sunday, February 4th. Donors contributing five items at Whitepine Studios will receive a ticket (up to four) to see performances by Fiddle Pie and the popular group Gemini. The concert will start at 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, and tickets will be distributed upon donation delivery.

The event details and updates will be shared on social media, including Facebook and Instagram (@whitepinestudiosart).