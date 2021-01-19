Saline Police Department Weekly Report 01-19-21

From Saline Police Dept

Incident:21-135/Alarm Activation.

Date/Time:1-11-2021 @ 0221 hours

Location:1300 block of E. Michigan Ave.

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of E. Michigan Ave for a B&E alarm. The cleaning crew accidentally set the alarm off.

#####

Incident:21-136/Attempt Larceny.

Date/Time:1-11-2021 between 0000 and 0611 hours.

Location:700 block of Valley Circle.

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Valley Circle. The caller reported she left her vehicle unlocked and some unknown person(s) entered the vehicle, rummaged through items left inside her vehicle however didn’t take anything.

Another caller reported the same as above, nothing taken.

Related incidents: 21-138-Between 1-10/1-11-2021 an unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s truck and stole an empty gun case, ammunition, and (2) gun magazines.

#####

Incident:21-196/Larceny

Date/Time:1-13-2021 @ 1320 hours

Location:7100 block of Maple Rd.

Information: Officer was dispatched to a larceny complaint. A pair of Air pod Pros were stolen (valued at $250.00). The suspect was located and identified however the victim did not wish prosecution as the suspect will be returning the stolen item.

#####

Incident: 21-210/9-1-1 hang up

Date/Time: 1-16-2021 @ 0931 hours

Location: 400 block of E. Michigan Ave.

Information: Officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up. Upon arrival, it was determined the call was made accidentally.

#####

Incident: 21-223/Personal Injury Crash

Date/Time: 1-16-2021 @ 1853 hours

Location: E. Michigan Ave and Industrial

Information: Officers were dispatched to the above location for a two-car crash. HVA and Saline Rescue responded. Both drivers were transported to St. Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That at fault driver is a 55-year-old male out of Ypsilanti, MI and the driver of vehicle #2 is a 63-year-old out of Saline, MI. Vehicles were not drivable. Speeds and disregarding a traffic control device were contributing factors in the crash.