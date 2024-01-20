Saline Swim and Dive Hands Dexter First Loss

The Saline swim and dive team showed why it is ranked third in Division 1 after handing Dexter its first loss of the season 124-62 Thursday night.

The Hornets won ten of 12 events, including a sweep of the 100 back that saw Deniz Ozil, Connor Lauritzen, and Issac Adanin claim the top three spots. Ozil and Lauritzen sawm D1 state cuts in the event.

Ozil also won the 100 fly with a state cut time and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Lauritzen, Ethan Bull, and Jonah Bentley, and the winning 400 free relay team with Diego Valdes, Nick Twigg, and Adanin.

Bentley picked up two more wins to goal along with the medley relay win. He won the 50 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Bull, Elijah Ames, and Thomas Gunnerson.

Adanin won the 200 free, while Nathanyel Sarment and Bentley finished 1-2 in the 100 free. Valdes won the 500 free, while Sarment and William Loveland took the top two spots in the 100 breast.

Dexter held its own against the D1 power Hornets with two wins.

Liam MacNeil and Jude Smith took the top two spots in the 200 IM, while freshman Felix Davis won the diving.

Freshman Anthony Kapinski was second in the 200 free and Matthew Resende second in the 100 fly.

Owen Dauw finished second in the 500 free for Dexter.

Photos by Mike Williamson







