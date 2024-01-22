Saline Hockey Blanks Dexter

The Saline hockey team made short work of Dexter with an 8-0 win last week.

The Hornets scored five times in the first and three in the second to end the game after two periods.

Brendan Warwinsky and Tyler Schroeder split time in net to combine for the shutout with six saves each for the Hornets.

Luke Kelley led Saline with a pair of goals and an assist, while Blake Woodrel had a goal and two assists.

Bryce Sattler, Jack Boyle, Mateo Iadipaolo, Aidan Rumohr, and Tyson Jacobs each picked up a goal and assist for the Hornets.

Ethan Phelps and Antonio Giacalone picked up two assists each, while Wyatt Church, and Johnny Iadipaolo had one assist each.

The Hornets dropped a pair of games in Traverse City this weekend.

Saline opened the weekend by falling to Traverse City West 3-2.

Tyson Jacobs put the Hornets on top in the first period, but TC West answered to tie it at 1-1.

It would remain that way until the third period when TC West scored twice in 12 seconds to take a 3-1 lead.

The Hornets pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker in the final minute and Aidan Rumohr scored with 19 seconds left to make it 3-2, but Saline could not find the net again.

Rumohr, Mateo Iadipaolo, and Wyatt Church picked up assists for Saline.

The Hornets then dropped a 5-2 decision to Traverse City Central Friday night.

Saline would take an early lead with a goal by Blake Woodrel, but TC Central answered to tie the game at 1-1 after one period.

West took the lead in the second, but Woodrel scored his second of the game with a nice centering pass from Iadipaolo with 27 seconds left in the period to tie the game at 2-2 heading to the third.

The third was all TC West scoring three times and pulling away for the win.

Saline fell to 6-9 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



