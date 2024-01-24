Lodi Twp Police Report, December 2023

In December, Officers responded to 189 calls for police service, down from 195 the previous year, a 3% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 2,726, up from 2,213 for the same period last year, a 23% increase.

Officers conducted 79 traffic stops, down from 105 last year. Thirty citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Two home invasions

11 crashes

Nine citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One mental health

One identity theft

One disorderly

Three school bus violations

One death investigation

One child pornography

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On December 5, a Collaboration Deputy responded to Tessmer Road and East Ellsworth Road for a report of a deer blind that was broken into and miscellaneous items were stolen. At the time of this report, it is unknown who broke into the blind and stole the items.

On December 11, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 block of Lone Oak Drive for a home invasion. A homeowner's relative arrived at the residence and tried to enter the home by forcing entry while the homeowner was home. This was an isolated incident, and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

On December 21, Collaboration Deputies and the Detective Bureau responded to the 3600 Block of Diuble Road for an incident involving a subject who was potentially in possession of child pornography. Search warrants were drafted, and multiple articles of evidence were seized. The investigation is ongoing at the time of this report.

The complete December 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.