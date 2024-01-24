Saline Area Schools Community Event: "How to Raise Successful Kids Without Over-Parenting"

Saline Area Schools is hosting a community event with best-selling author Julie Lythcott-Haims. The event is titled “How to Raise Successful Kids Without Over-Parenting.”

The school district announced it is inviting the community to a discussion that is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Lythcott-Haims, a New York Times bestselling author, will speak on topics related to raising successful kids without over-parenting, with themes from her book, “How to Raise an Adult.”

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Saline Middle School Auditorium, 7190 N. Maple Road.

In the announcement, the school district described Lythcott-Haims as “a renowned author, speaker, and advocate known for her insightful perspectives on parenting, agency, and resilience in children and young adults.”

Her best-selling book, "How to Raise an Adult," also inspired a widely acclaimed TED Talk.

“Once a Dean of Undergraduate and Freshman Advising at Stanford University, Lythcott-Haims shares valuable perspectives and strategies for fostering independence and resilience in children and young adults,” the school district’s announcement said. “Attendees will gain insights into effective parenting techniques that empower kids to succeed while avoiding the pitfalls of over-parenting.”

Lythcott-Haims will also be available for book signing immediately following the event. A limited supply of books will be available for purchase from the Fine Print Book Shop of Saline.

An RSVP is appreciated at bit.ly/44D74a9 or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsOIlvHTYOCQaooAi5jSURm9aIOf_ISrPkchKgfsaEJtjjRA/viewform