A New Year for the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

A major announcement for SACC heading into the new year is our new roster of board members. As we look back on the previous year, SACC thanks the following board members for their service to the chamber in 2023: Tammie King | Bemis Farms, Ryan McGovern | Edward Jones, Paul Larson | MMI Engineered Solutions, Matt Benke | Rehmann, and Mark Stevenson | Stevenson Water Hauling. As leaders in the community in their own right, the chamber looks forward to a continuous relationship with these individuals. In 2024, SACC is thrilled to have brought in several new and dynamic Board Members here to drive success. Welcome to our Board for the 2024 year:

Jon Siedlik | Board Member | Black Rock Technologies

Jeremy Bebber | Board Member | UTEC

Annherst Kreitz | Board Member | Washtenaw Christian Academy

Katie Whitt | Board Member | Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

The following board members have stayed on for 2024 in the following positions:

Molly Luempert-Coy | Board President | DTE Energy

Lisa Bozzi |Past President | Liebherr Gear Technology

Eric Gerdes | Vice President | Endurium Advisors LLC

Monica Van Overmeer | Vice President | Stretch Lab

Steve Dobrovich | Treasurer | Standard Printing

Jeff Fordeck | Secretary | Fox River Group

Michelle Dugan | Executive Director | SACC

Oscar Cotero | Board Member | Oscar’s Sports & Grill

Jason Hallman | Board Member | Toyota Motor North America Research & Development

Julia Wellings | Board Member | EHM Senior Solutions

For the full roster and more details, click here.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has accomplished so much in 2023. They hosted a wealth of signature events including their Annual Meeting, Business Awards, Saline Salutes, the Golf Outing, the People’s Choice Awards, and the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. The chamber also featured several networking events such as monthly Late Lunch Tuesdays (LLT), Building Business Relationships (BBR) Breakfasts, and quarterly Women in Business events. To get a glimpse at SACC’s 2024 schedule, check out their events page linked here. SACC will host their Annual Meeting at the Kensington Hotel from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 29th. All members in good standing can enjoy a cash bar, complimentary appetizers and a chance to win some prizes. To register, click here.

In addition to all of the chamber’s events, SACC ushered in a new era of membership as its investment model has been completely revamped. Heading into 2024, SACC has a robust new Membership Investment & Sponsorship Schedule that provides more defined value for their businesses. Potential members also have the chance to choose their investment level rather than be placed in one automatically (based on number of employees). SACC’s new model will allow businesses to get exactly what they want out of their investment in SACC. To see the entire new model, visit the chamber site or click here.

If you are interested in becoming a member, it’s as easy as filling out an application here. Once completed and approved, new members can take advantage of our Basic, Partner, Corporate, or Enhanced levels of investment based on what makes the most sense for their business. Interested in volunteering? Email office@salinechamber.org for more details. The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is extremely excited to serve our members for another year and to show our community what is in store for 2024.