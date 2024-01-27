Saline Hornets Football has Their New Coach

The new coach for the Saline Hornets Varsity Football Team is looking forward to continuing the success of the program and working with its talented student-athletes.

Saline Area Schools announced the hiring of new coach Kyle Short on January 26. He takes over for former Coach Joe Palka, who became the coach at Adrian College after this past season. Palka served as head coach of the Hornets since 2012. He had a career record of 112-21 with 11 consecutive postseason appearances and 18 playoff victories during his time in Saline.

Through the Saline Athletics X account, the district said of the new hiring, "We are excited to announce our new Head Football Coach, Kyle Short! Coach Short has worked at Hudsonville, Rockford, Belleville and Detroit CC. He will join SHS as a PE teacher, where he will have an impact on all students in our PE courses.”

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with SAS Director of Athletics Ashley Mantha about this news.

Mantha told STN by email, “We are excited to announce our new Head Football Coach and Physical Education Teacher, Kyle Short!”

“Coach Short is a Rockford High School Alumni and Grand Valley State University Graduate,” Mantha detailed. “He was a three year Varsity quarterback in high school and transitioned into a starting safety at GVSU, earning all GLIAC honors. Coach Short holds an education degree with a major in group Social Studies and minor in Physical Education (GVSU). His coaching background entails six years of coaching experience at Hudsonville, Rockford, Belleville and most recently Detroit Catholic Central. Four of those years were as an offensive coordinator where he contributed to two Division 1 State Championships.”

Mantha said, “Coach Short is grateful for the opportunity to continue the success of the football program and work with our talented student-athletes. He will bring a passion and enthusiasm unmatched on a daily basis with a championship mentality in everything we do on and off the field.”

She said Short will also be joining Saline High School as a Physical Education Teacher; assuming the teaching responsibilities formerly held by Coach Palka.

“Coach Kyle Short is poised to make a lasting impact on every student enrolled in our PE courses at Saline,” Mantha said. “Through a commitment to fostering athletic potential, instilling confidence, and nurturing a lifelong appreciation for healthy living and physical activity, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the well-rounded development of all of our students.

Short lives in Canton with his wife, Lexy, and their 7-month-old son, Anders.

Mantha said, “We will be completing the final Coach and Physical Education Teacher onboarding in the next couple of weeks, but please give him a warm Saline welcome when you see him :)”