Saline Girls’ Split Pair in SEC Red

The Saline girls’ basketball team moved its record to 3-2 in the SEC Red after rolling past Ann Arbor Huron 62-27 Friday night.

After a slow start the Hornets held a 9-8 lead, but a 9-0 run by Saline to close out the first pushed the lead to 18-8 after one.

The teams traded baskets to start the second quarter to make it 20-10, but that is as close as Huron would get the rest of the way. Saline went on a 17-0 run to finish the second, building a 37-10 halftime lead and never looked back as they cruised past the winless River Rats.

Keira Roehm had a big night with 24 points to lead the Hornets.

Kate Stemmer added 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Hadley Griffin chipped in with 12 points and three steals.

Grace Roth finished with three points, Kadyn Maida two points and five rebounds, Megan Sweet two points and six boards, Lindsey Clarke two points, Bailey Burt one point and four rebounds, and Ayla Stage grabbed six rebounds.

“This was a great team win with so many players contributing in so many ways,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “We shared it, defended, and shot it great from 3. I loved seeing the joy that every player showed as they celebrated each other.”

The Hornets fell to Red leading Bedford 39-30 Tuesday night.

It was a one score game with three minutes to go, but Bedford sealed the win from the line down the stretch.

Stemmer led Saline with 10 points, while Roehm finished with nine.

Griffin added six points, Maida four, and Stager one.

Friday night was Junior Hornet night. From June to January, the Varsity Girls Basketball Team became mentors to young basketball players that wanted to make a commitment to basketball. In the Junior Hornet Program, 23 youth athletes ages 6 - 14 years old set a goal of playing 2000 minutes of basketball. These Junior Hornets were matched up with a mentor that supported them throughout their journey to attain their goal. Mentors and mentees wrote letters to each other to build relationships and inspiration at the same time they put the work in to build their games.

“I am so grateful for the Varsity Girls for being inspiring mentors. I would also like to congratulate the Junior Hornets for sticking with and committing to a lofty goal. These athletes are the present and future of the program,” Roehm said.

Photos provided by Saline Girls' Basketball



