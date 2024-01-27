Saline Gymnasts Vault Past Adrian

The Saline gymnastics team improved to 2-1 in the SCGL after taking down Adrian 130.025-124.450 last week.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night by winning three of the four events to defeat the Maples.

Hornet Seniors Jenna Griffin, Caroline Clark, and Jordan Wickham were dominant by earning ten top four finishes on the night.

Griffin led the way by scoring a 9.250 to win the vault. She was also second in the beam with a 8.750, third in the floor with 8.825, and third in the bars with 7.425.

Wickham placed second on the floor with a score of 8.850. She was third in the vault with an 8.875 and third in the beam with 8.050.

Clark placed fourth in the vault with a score of 8.850, fourth in the floor with 8.450, fourth in the beam with 7.650, and fifth in the bars with 7.175.

Phoebe Ward earned the Hornets other top four finish with a third-place finish in the bars with a score of 7.425.

Sophia Alber earned sixth-place finishes in the vault and beam, while Ward was fifth in the floor and beam.

Photos by Dawn McCann and Dennis McCann