Saline Swim and Dive Sweeps Through Lincoln

The Saline swim and dive team had four swimmers pick up two wins each and several Hornets were able to get some varsity action when Saline took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 140-44 last week.

The Hornets won ten of 12 events and had ten second place finishes against the Splitters in the win.

Nick Twigg won the 100 back with a state-cut time and was part of the winning 200 medley realy that opened the meet along with Jonah Bentley, Isaac Adanin, and Thomas Gunnerson.

William Loveland then won the 200 IM and was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Braylen May, Alex Fruth, and Jack Mallon.

Deniz Ozil won the 100 free to lead the Hornets to a sweep of the top three in the event.

Ozil and May both earned their second wins when they teamed with Ethan Bull and Ty Lauritzen to win the 400 free.

Andrew Miller led a sweep of the top three spots in diving for Saline.

Diego Valdes swam a state-cut time to win the 100 breast, while Elijah Ames won the 100 fly and Eli Zaksek the 500 free.