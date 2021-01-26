Saline PD Weekly Summary 01-26-21

From Saline Police Dept

Incident: 21-246/Suspicious

Date/Time: 1-18-2021 @ 0400 hours

Location: Valley Circle Drive and River Oaks Blvd.

Information: While on proactive patrol Saline PD officer observed two people inside a vehicle that was running. Both occupants were slouched over and appeared to be sleeping. Officer made contact and they stated they were just resting after a long evening of travels. Subjects were out of Reading, MI. Subjects left the area.

#####

Incident: 21-256/Private Property Crash

Date/Time: 01-18-2021 @ 1409 hours

Location: 500 E. Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the above location in reference to a private property damage crash. Both vehicles were unoccupied. One vehicle slipped out of gear and rolled into another vehicle. Minimal damage.

#####

Incident: 21-272/Assault

Date/Time: 1-16-2021 @ 1830 hours

Location: 200 block of Clark Street

Information: Complainant responded to the Police Station to report an assault. The suspect is known to complainant and is a 42-year-old out of Ypsilanti. Victim is a 33-year-old Saline resident. The report was turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

#####

Incident: 21-300/Suspicious Vehicle

Date/Time: Found on Patrol on 1-22-2021 @ 1058 hours

Location: 1300 block of Maplewood

Information: On the above date and time a Saline PD Officer observed a black Ford Fusion parked in a driveway. The rear window was smashed out, two front tires missing, and the front bumper was hanging off the vehicle. The Officer contacted the homeowner reference an ordinance violation and the homeowner advised the officer that a resident had driven the vehicle back home after claiming they struck a sign on I-94 and Saline Ann Arbor Rd. The homeowner claimed this occurred over a week ago.

Due to the possibility of an unreported property damage crash or injury crash, this incident and all information was provided to the Michigan State Police.

#####

Incident: Dog Complaint

Date/Time: Ongoing

Location: Saline Area Parks (People’s, Brecon, Teft)

Information: Ongoing issue with people allowing their dogs to run without a leash. All dogs, except for the dog park at Millpond must be leashed. Ongoing issue with people not picking up after their dog as well. A reminder that Saline City has dog leash and waste pick up ordinances. Officers will be completing directed patrols at the parks and ordinance enforcement will be taken as necessary.

You can see copies of our ordinances at the City of Saline website.

#####

Incident: Retail Fraud

Date/Time: 1-23-2021

Location: 400 Block E. Michigan Ave.

Information: On above date a suspect entered the store and placed numerous items in her shopping cart. After approximately 20 minutes the suspect left the store, in an unknown direction, without paying for the items. There is video surveillance, and this is open pending further investigation. Unknown the exact time of the incident as it was reported the day after the incident. When video is reviewed the time will be determined.

The suspect is described as a black female, wearing all black, including a black face mask.