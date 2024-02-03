Photo Gallery: Saline and Dexter Competitive Cheer at Saline Invitational

The Saline and Dexter competitive cheer teams both came away with division title at the Saline Invitational Saturday.

The Hornets won Division 1 with 706 points. It was the top score out of all divisions at the event.

Dexter won Division 2 with 699 points to beat out Detroit Martin Luther King by 13 points.

The Saline Middle School squad also finished first, while the Dexter's Mill Creek team finished third.

Photos by Dawn McCann



