Saline Girls’ Win Fourth Straight

The Saline girls’ basketball team is kicking it into gear at the right time after three big wins this week.

The Hornets had lost three of four, but have bounced back with four straight wins, including a revenge win against a Dexter team that had beaten Saline earlier this season.

The Dexter match was two teams that were trying to keep pace with SEC Red leading Bedford, and it was the Hornets defense that dominated for most of the night in the 50-33 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Saline held Dexter scoreless in the first quarter and took an 11-0 lead after one.

“I was so proud of our defensive effort. Our girls were relentless on screens, inspired on the glass, and unwavering in their focus,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “I thought a huge difference in the game was the way the team boxed out, rebounded and was able to get out in transition. That really got our offense moving in the first quarter.”

The Hornets defense continued to lock down on the Dreads and clung to the 11-point lead 20-9 at halftime.

Dexter tried to battle back in the third but could not cut into the Hornets lead and trailed 29-18 after three.

Saline would put the game away with a big 21-point fourth quarter, including 11 points by Keira Roehm.

Kate Stemmer had a big night for Saline with 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds.

Roehm finished with 15 points and six boards, while Hadley Griffin added nine points and three steals.

Kadyn Maida added eight points and six rebounds, Megan Sweet two points, Ayla Stage seven rebounds, and Bailey Burt five boards.

Saline opened the week by rolling past AA Skyline 61-18.

Maida led the way with a career high 18 points as well as grabbing five boards, three steals and three blocks.

Roehm finished with 14 points and four assists and Stemmer 13 points, four steals, and four assists.

Abby Roth chipped in with six points, Griffin five points, four rebounds, three steals, and three assists, Grace Roth two points, Aislinn McPeek two points, Sweet one point, and Stager seven rebounds.

It was another career night for Saline as the Hornets routed Ypsilanti Lincoln 72-32 in a make-up Saturday night.

Roehm was on fire with a career-high 28 points, including four triples on the night.

Stemmer tied the school record with 11 steals for the game. She recorded a double-double with 14 points and dished out six assists as well.

Griffin had a strong game with 11 points and four steals, while Maida added nine points and four rebounds. Abby Roth finished with six points, Sweet scored two and was a force underneath with 12 rebounds, and Grace Roth chipped in with two points and four rebounds.

Saline improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC Red.

