Saline Pulls Away from Dexter in SEC Red Battle

Saline used a big third quarter to pull away from Dexter in a SEC Red battle to help the Hornets keep pace with Ann Arbor Huron in the conference standings with a 64-48 win Friday night.

Huron leads the Red with an 8-1 record with Saline a half game back a 7-1.

Saline jumped out to a 15-10 lead after one thanks to a pair of triples by Caleb Washington.

Dexter was without leading scorer Jack DeMerell, but some stellar free throw shooting kept the Dreadnaughts in the game. Dexter was 23 of 29 from the charity stripe on the night with Garrett Sharp hitting nine for 11 for the Dreads and finished with a team high 18 points for the Dreads.

Tommy Carr hit a pair of triples in the second to help push Saline to a 29-20 lead at the half.

The Hornets began to pull away in the third with a 19-7 run for a 48-27 lead after three. Brad Leventhal hit two from beyond the arch and Jonathan Sanderson scored six to spark the Hornets run as they cruised in the fourth for the win.

Sanderson finished with a team high 17 points for the Hornets.

Carr, Leventhal, Lincoln Keyes, and LaDainian Woods scored nine points each and Washington finished with six.

Scott Smith finished with eight points, while Gabe Rychener added five and Will Simpson four.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets rallied from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to take down AA Skyline 57-52.

Skyline led 41-39 after three and opened the fourth with a 5-0 run for a 46-39 lead.

The Hornets answered with a 16-2 run over the next five minutes to take the lead 55-48 and held on for the win.

Sanderson led the Hornets with 29 and Keyes finished with 15.