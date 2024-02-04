Saline Swim and Dive Falls to Pioneer in Epic SEC Red Battle

The Saline swim and dive team gave Division 1 top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer all it could handle but came up on the short end of a 96-90 decision in a battle between top-five ranked teams.

Pioneer picked up eight first-place finishes to four by Saline, but the Hornets took home seven second-place and eight third-place finishes to keep things close until the end.

It was an amazing meet that saw the Hornets swim 15 state qualifying cuts in the tough loss.

The Hornets earned three cuts in the 200 IM with Issac Adanin winning the race, Diego Valdes finishing second and Connor Lauritzen fourth.

The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Bull, Adanin, Valdes, and Jonah Bentley opened the meet with a second-place finish with a state-cut time.

Deniz Ozil finished second in the 200 free with a state-cut time and Bentley was second in the 500 free and qualified for state.

Valdes won the 100 fly and Nick Twigg was third with both swimming state-cut times, while Ozil won the 100 free and Nathanyel Sarment was third with both earning qualifying times.

Bentley swan a state cut and finished second in the 50 and was part of the 200 free that finished with a state cut that finished second along with Valdes, Sarment, and Ozil.

The final two state cuts went to Bull finishing third and Ty Lauritzen fifth in the 100 back.

The 400 free relay team of Ozil, Twigg, Connor Lauritzen, and Adanin closed the meet with a win, while Andrew Miller was second in diving.