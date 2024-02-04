Saline Wrestlers Third at SEC Finals

After a disappointing dual meet season, the Saline wrestling team is getting healthy and had a strong showing at the SEC Finals with a third-place finish in Adrian.

The Hornets finished fourth in the final SEC Red standing, but got a key piece to the puzzle back with the return of D1 state runner-up Brice LaFluer after an early season injury sidelined him until last week.

LaFleur has wrestled just 11 matches on the season but looks like he is ready for another run at a state title after winning the 113-pound weight class at the Finals at Adrian. He went 2-0 on the day with a pin in the semifinals and a big 4-2 win over Tristian King of Bedford in the championship.

Tyler Fedototszkin was the other SEC Champion for the Hornets by winning the title at 190 by going 3-0 with three pins and improving to 35-3 overall on the season.

Noah Barnett finished second at 175 and improved to 35-3 on the season. He went 2-1 on the day for the Hornets.

Jericho Powe improved to 30-8 on the season by finishing third at 215 with a 3-1 record.

Isacc Furlong finished 3rd at 285 with a 3-1 record. He improved to 32-5 on the year for Saline.

Anthony James bounced back from a first round loss to go 2-2 on the day and finished fourth at 126-pounds.

Picking up one win each for the Hornets were Steve Campbell (106), Carson Wood (132), Braylon Thomas (138), and Lorenzo Solymar (144).

The Hornets have a tough draw to keep their 13-year team district title streak alive when they take on third-ranked and SEC champion Bedford Wednesday night. They will compete in the individual district at Westland John Glenn Saturday.