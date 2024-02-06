Introducing Saline Area Schools New DEI Specialist and its Middle School Principal

Excited about the new opportunity, Ryan Kerr was introduced at the January 30 school board meeting as the new DEI Specialist and Instructional Coach for Saline Area Schools.

Kerr went before the SAS Board of Education and community at the start of the meeting. He said he’s excited about this new opportunity.

“I‘m thrilled to be able to call myself that,” Kerr said of his new title as the district’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Specialist.

Kerr has been in education for the past 17 years and he’s been teaching English and Theater around the country, including at school district in places such as Wisconsin and Texas. He’s spent the last eight years teaching in the McLean County Unit 5 School District in Illinois.

In saying he’s got to visit the different schools in the district and meet students, teachers and administrators, he said he’s utterly impressed by the caliber of everyone at every level, and what has been and is being done in SAS.

“Tipping his hat” to the students, teachers, and administrators, Kerr said he’s excited to be part of continuing the great work being done.

His educational background includes a Doctor of Education from Illinois State University and Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University-Wisconsin.

Saline Middle School Principal Kim Jasper was also introduced at the meeting. Jasper was named Middle School Principal this past fall after former principal Michelle Szczechowicz, announced her resignation in September. Jasper started her tenure on Jan. 1.

As an SAS alumnus, Jasper said she is thrilled to be in her new role in a school where she was a student at one time.

Jasper said the Saline community has been a very welcoming community. She said she’s been impressed with the students and teachers. She described the students as kind, caring and excelling in everything they seek to do.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” she said.

Her experience includes serving as both a middle school English and Spanish teacher, a Middle School Assistant Principal, and as the Principal at Milan Middle School. Jasper holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Michigan State University and is working to complete an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Michigan University.

Saline Middle School Kim Jasper. photo courtesy of the Saline Video YouTube channel