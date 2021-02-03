Saline Police: “It is Fraud Season”

From the Saline Police Department with Doug Marrin

“It is fraud season.” That is the unfortunate news received in an email from the Saline Police Department hoping to spread the word for citizens to be especially vigilante right now.

“There is an uptick in tax fraud, COVID fraud, Social Security Fraud, and even suspect(s) posing as law enforcement officers claiming you have a warrant for your arrest,” the Saline Police Department stated.

Law enforcement wants to remind everyone “that The IRS, Law Enforcement, and the Social Security Administration will not call residents or send unsolicited emails. They will contact residents through official letters and certified mail if needed.”

Officers also want everyone to keep in mind that nobody should ever give personal information over the phone, including their date of birth or any bank information.

A current scam making the rounds is an urgent call from the Social Security Administration stating the resident’s social security number has been compromised. In this scenario, the scammer is “fishing” for information and unfortunately will often trick the elderly and/or vulnerable citizens.

Saline PD also adds, “No government agency will ask for payment in any way using Green Dot or gift cards.”

Reports have also been received of scammers impersonating local law enforcement on the phone going as far as using officers’ names while conducting the fraud.

Residents should report suspicious calls and emails to their local law enforcement.