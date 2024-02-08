Foundation for Saline Area Schools to host “Blue Jeans and Bling” on March 9th, 2024

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will host a fundraiser, “Blue Jeans and Bling” at the Sheraton Hotel on Saturday, March 9th. The event will begin with a cocktail hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with hor d'oeuvres followed by a plated dinner, live auction and a band. The deadline to register is March 3rd.

A silent online auction will begin March 2nd and bidding is open to all. A live auction will be held on the night of the event with auctioneer Mr. Mathias Donat from Braun & Helmer Auction Service. Ms. Emily Sickler and Mrs. Kimberly Van Hoek will serve as the Masters of Ceremonies for the evening and live music will be performed by the band, Four Roses.

Platinum sponsors for this event include: True Community, Qualutions, NewFoundry, SBK Orthodontics, Kelly Orthodontics, and Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack.

For more information, please visit www.supportfsas.org