Saline PD Weekly Report 02-04-21

From Saline Police Department

Incident: 21-349/Suspicious

Date/Time: 1-25-21 @ 1144 hours

Location: 700 Block of Foxboro Ct

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Foxboro Ct to attempt to apprehend a subject. Subject was taken into custody and transported to Washtenaw County Jail from processing.

######

Incident: 21-363/OWI Arrest

Date/Time: 1-26-2021 @ 0219 hours

Location: Old Creek and Henry

Information: While on proactive patrol Saline PD officer stopped a vehicle for suspected operating while intoxicated based on his erratic driving. Sobriety tasks were performed and ultimately the driver was arrested for OWI. The driver/arrestee is a 25-year-old Saline resident. Driver was lodged until sober and the report will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for charges of OWI.

######

Incident: 21-350/Fraud

Date/Time: 1-25-21 @ 1455 hours

Location: 700 Block of W Castlebury Ct

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W Castlebury Ct to take report on a victim of identity theft. After investigation, it appeared to be a fraud. Investigation continues.

######

Incident: 21-366/Attempted Fraud

Date/Time: 1-26-21 @ 1026 hours

Location: 800 Block of Valley Circle Dr

Information: Officer dispatched to the 800 Block of Valley Cir Dr for fraudulent check. Subject was selling an item on Craigslist and agreed on making a price of $500.00. The purchaser sent subject a check for $3000.00 and asked to cash and send back the extra to their Venmo account. Subject declined and made report. Officers attempted to locate subject and was unable.

######

Incident: 21-379/Fraud

Date/Time: 1-26-21 @ 1952 hours

Location: 500 Block of Park Place

Information: Officer dispatched to the 500 Block of Park Place for a Fraud that occurred. Subject received several emails regarding multiple orders that they did not make. Investigation continues.

Incident: 21-380/Traffic Crash

Date/Time: 1-27-21 @ 0800 hours

Location: Old Creek/Bemis

######

Information: Officer dispatched to Old Creek and Bemis area for a traffic crash. Two vehicles involved. No injuries.

Incident: 21-406/Larceny from Vehicle

Date/Time: 1-29-21 @ 1326 hours

Location: 500 Block of Michigan

Information: Officer dispatched to the 500 Block of Michigan Ave for a larceny from vehicle. Prescription bag with medication was taken from vehicle. Investigation continues.

######

Incident: 21-416/Fraud

Date/Time: 1-29-21 @ 1759 hours

Location: 600 Block of Michigan Ave

Information: Officer dispatched to the 600 Block of Michigan Ave for possible scam from business. Investigation continues.