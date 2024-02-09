Hampton Inn by Hilton is set to open in Saline

Since sitting vacant with not much of a plan just a few years back, the hotel property at 1250 East Michigan Avenue has come a long way. It’s now set to open in the coming weeks as the new Hampton Inn by Hilton of Saline.

Anticipating the opening, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the ownership team Superior Hospitality Group, LLC, which is affiliated with the Bacall Companies. The Bacall Group took over ownership of the location in August 2022. Prior to this, the half-built hotel sat vacant for at least two years after the previous ownership team halted work there.

Daivin Bacall of the Superior Hospitality Group said they are planning for a late February or early March opening. STN asked Bacall how things are going.

“Great, we have finally seen the path to opening and overcame the existing conditions of the hotel to its current branded and finalized form,” he said.

A look at the outside of the new hotel in early February, when contractors were finishing up some odds and ends work. photo by Lonnie Huhman.

Knowing how much this means to the city and greater community, Bacall said they’re excited to be reaching the finish line and deliver on the expectations set out when they took over as the new ownership.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Bacall.

When Bacall Companies took over, Saline Mayor Brian Marl cited their experience in owning and operating more than 50 hotels in the Midwest region while also saying they have a strong and impressive track record of successfully completing projects, while also being active in community affairs.

Bacall said city and local officials have been very supportive and excited as well.

“We will be happy to walk the guests/staff in the property within the next few weeks,” said Bacall.