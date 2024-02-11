Saline Hockey Clinches Share of SEC Red Title

The Saline hockey team clinched at least a share of the SEC Red title Saturday night with a 5-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Huron.

The win lifted the Hornets to a 6-3-1 record and 19 points in the Red with two games remaining. Skyline is three points back with 16 at 5-5-1 with one game left and Pioneer is six points back with 13 and a 4-5-1 record with two games left.

Saline can clinch the outright title with a win at home against Bedford Wednesday night.

Cooper Dillon scored his first two career goals to lead the Hornets to the win over Huron Saturday night.

Dillon, Mateo Iadipaolo, Johnny Iadipaolo, and Ethan Phelps scored first period goals to give the Hornets a 4-0 lead after one period.

After a scoreless second period, Dillon scored his second of the night to make it 5-0 in the third and that would be the final.

Tyler Schroeder earned the shutout in net for Saline.

The Hornets pulled off an amazing rally to tie Ann Arbor Skyline 4-4 in a huge Red matchup earlier in the week.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Jack Boyle scored for the Hornets, but Skyline led 4-2 with six minutes left in the third period.

A win by Skyline and they pass the Hornets for the top spot in the Red, but Saline did not let that happen.

Things looked bleak when Saline was called for a five-minute major with 5:18 left and down two goals, but Iadipaolo came through in the clutch with a pair of shorthanded goals to tie the game at 4-4 and that is how it would end, giving the Hornets the all-important point to keep them ahead of the Eagles in the standings.

Iadipaolo finished with the hat trick, including the tying goal with just over a minute left in which he sent a shot from behind the net that bounced off the side of the Skyline goaltender and into the net.

Luke Kelley and Blake Woodrel picked up two assists in net, while Antonio Giacalone, Wyatt Church, and Johnny Iadipaolo had an assist each.

Schroeder was stellar in net stopping 32 shots for Saline.

The Hornets held off a third period rally to tie South Lyon Unified 6-6 Friday night.

Saline scored four times in the first and looked to be cruising, but South Lyon scored four in the third period to battle back for the tie.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Tyson Jacobs each had two goals and an assist for the Hornets. Woodrel and Aidan Rumohr had a goal and two assists each, while Giacalone, Kelley, and Andrew Winters each had an assist.

Schroeder stopped 40 shots in net for Saline.