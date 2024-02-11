Saline Wrestling Sends Six to Regionals

The Saline wrestling team had a strong showing at the D1 district at Westland John Glenn Saturday with six wrestlers moving on to the individual regionals hosted by the Hornets Saturday.

Three Saline wrestlers earned district titles to carry the Hornets Saturday.

Brice LaFleur continued his return from a season long injury by winning the 113-pound weight class. He went 3-0 on the day and improved to 13-1 on the season.

Tyler Fedototszkin rolled to a 4-0 record on the day to claim the 190-pound title. Fedototszkin improved to 40-3 on the season with the wins.

Noah Barnett won the 175-pound title by going 3-0 on the day. His 5-1 win in the finals improved his record to 37-3 on the season.

Isaac Furlong earned a second-place finish at 285. Furlong went 3-1 on the day, which saw him drop a tough 3-2 decision in the finals to Chase Norbury of Bedford. He improved to 35-7 on the season.

Steve Campbell may have been the surprise regional qualifier for the Hornets with a third-place finish at 106. He entered the tournament with 14-10 record, but went 3-1 on the day, including a pin in the consolation finals for the third-place finish. He enters regionals with a 17-11 record.

Jericho Powe battled his way to a 3-2 record and fourth-place finish at 215. He dropped a tough quarterfinal match 4-2 in overtime to fall to the consolation bracket. Powe then picked up a pair of one-point wins before falling in the third-place match to improve to 33-10 on the season.

The Hornets saw their streak of 13 straight team district titles end with a 67-7 loss to SEC Red champion and third-ranked Bedford.

Fedototszkin picked up a 12-0 major decision and Barnett an 8-5 win for the only victories for the Hornets against the powerful Mules.