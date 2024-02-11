Saline Stays Tied atop the SEC Red Standings

The Saline basketball team remained tied with Ann Arbor Huron on top of the SEC Red standings after three conference wins last week.

With three games remaining in conference play, the Hornets and Huron both sit at 10-1 in the Red with a matchup between the two at Saline to wrap up the regular season February 20.

Saline opened the week with a gritty 54-45 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Monday night.

Peyton Widen hit a pair of three-pointers late and finished with eight points to help the Hornets pull away for the win.

Jonathan Sanderson led all scorers with 29 points. Lincoln Keyes and Tommy Carr added six points, Caleb Washington four points, and LaDainian Woods one.

Saline then took down Monroe 59-46 Tuesday night.

Sanderson hit six triples and led the way with 27 points, while Carr added 14 points. Keyes added six points, Woods four, Brad Leventhal three and Washington two.

The Hornets then rolled past Ann Arbor Pioneer 67-49 Friday night.

Sanderson had another huge game with 36 points, while Washington ten. Keyes finished with eight, Carr seven, and Woods six.