Saline Girls’ Stay in SEC Red Title Hunt with Pair of Wins

The Saline girls’ basketball team kept pace with league leading Bedford with a pair of wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week by cruising past Monroe 57-28 Tuesday night.

Keira Roehm led Saline with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Kate Stemmer was again all over the court with 16 points, five steals and four assists, while Kadyn Maida had another big game with 10 points, five rebound, three steals, and three assists.

Hadley Griffin was strong on the court with six points and five steals. Bailey Burt added three points and three rebounds, Lindsey Clarke two points and two boards, and Abby Zsenyuk two points. Ayla Stager grabbed five rebound and Megan Sweet four boards.

“I was really proud of the way we shared it tonight,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Our ball movement was excellent, and everyone was ready to knock down shots when it was moved to them.”

Saline came away with a hard-fought 55-47 win over Pioneer to improve to 8-2 in the SEC Red and 13-3 overall.

The Hornets were able to overtake Pioneer with a big 22 points fourth quarter for the win.

“In the 4th quarter, we made 5 3's and were 5/6 from the FT line resulting in a 22-point quarter to get the win. I couldn't be prouder of this team,” Roehm said.

Maida had a career night with a team-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds, five steals, and three assists.

Stemmer had another strong all-around game with 13 points, seven boards, and three assists, while Roehm added 10 points and two assists. Griffin chipped in with six points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Stager had four points and five rebounds.