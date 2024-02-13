Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Legislative Luncheon to Foster Community Dialogue

By Doug Marrin, Editor

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “State of Our Communities: Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for residents and business owners to hear directly from their representatives about the latest developments in their areas.

The luncheon, to be held at the EHM Senior Solutions Professional Office Building, located at 400 W Russell Street, is part of the Chamber's ongoing mission to serve as the primary resource and advocate for businesses, aiming to enhance both the economic vitality and the quality of life in Saline and the adjacent five townships.

Participants will have the unique chance to enjoy lunch while receiving updates from a lineup of area officials, including Michelle McQueer, Bridgewater Township Clerk; Mandy Grewel, Pittsfield Township Supervisor; Saline Mayor Brian Marl; James Marion, Saline Township Supervisor; Jan Godek, Lodi Township Supervisor; and Chuck Tellus, York Township Supervisor. These officials will offer brief yet insightful updates on current happenings within their municipalities.

Admission to the event is set at $35 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. For more information and registration, visit https://www.salinechamber.org/