Big Bond Projects Planned for in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools have a number of projects this year as the school board approved a range of work and improvements being planned with help from the 2022 voter-approved bond.

This continues the district’s plan in putting to use the provided $180,000,000 for building and site improvements to address identified facility needs.

Among the various decisions at the Feb. 13 Saline Area Schools (SAS) Board of Education meeting, was the recommendation by SAS Director of Technology Jay Grossman to award payment of $1,144,870.77 to Barton Malow for the oversight and payment of the projects listed below:

$488,356.00 - Classroom A/V: Replacement/adjustment of projectors, audio systems, add wireless display capabilities (Screenbeam).

$135,742.72 - Replacement of cabling for display to projectors.

$155,916.86 - Access Control systems for STEAM/Robotics, Weight Room, Operations Center - Install and program door access control systems for identified doors in the construction of STEAM/Robotics, Weight Room and Operations Center.

$310,337.53 - A/V for STEAM/Robotics, Weight Room, Operations Center to include network cabling, sound systems, video display systems, wireless access points

$54,517.55 - 5% Contingency

SAS Director of Technology Jay Grossman goes before the school board on Feb. 13.. photo courtesy of the Saline Area Schools YouTube channel

In another decision, the school board approved the recommendation Clark Construction made to Rex Clary, SAS Executive Director of Operations, to enter into contracts with a list of different trade contractors in the amount of $13,427,161 and $50,000 for architect/permit fees to Kingscott Architects. This is for bid package #2 – High School STEAM and Weight Room Additions Contract Award Recommendation.

Some of the costs of this bid include masonry work being done by Davenport Masonry, Inc. for $1,619,500; plumbing and HVAC work by Monroe Plumbing & Heating for $2,043,000 and electrical work by Superior Electric Tri County LLC for $1,395,500.

Work on the SHS STEAM and Weight Room will happen in late spring into the summer.