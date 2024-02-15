Hornets rout Lincoln to keep pace in SEC Red

The Saline girls' basketball team kept pace in the SEC Red with league leading Bedford after a 61-34 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

The Hornets improved to 9-2 in the Red and trail undefeated Bedford by two games. Saline will need to take down the Mules Friday and will need some help in the last week of the season for a shot at a league title.

Saline was on fire from the start against Lincoln and tied the school record for three-pointers in a game with 14.

Hadley Griffin had a monster night for the Hornets with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saline to the win.

"She was absolutely on fire out of the gate, knocking down 5 3's and putting in 19 points in the first half alone," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "She was in the zone; it was really fun to watch."

Keira Roehm nailed four triples and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Kate Stemmer had another strong all-around game with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for Saline.

Abby Roth keeps improving as the season goes on for the Hornets and finished with a pair of triples for six points, while Kadyn Maida had four points and four rebounds. Ayla Stage had two points and five rebounds, Megan Sweet and Bailey Burt four rebounds each.

The Hornets improved to 14-3 overall on the season.