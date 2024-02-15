Saline Stumbles Against Lincoln as SEC Red Standings Tighten

A crazy night in the SEC Red saw Saline stumble against Ypsilanti Lincoln 55-48 in a key conference matchup with a week remaining in the regular season.

The loss dropped the Hornets to 10-2 in the Red, but Saline got some help when co-leader Ann Arbor Huron fell to Pioneer on late triple with six seconds left to hand the River Rats their second loss.

Saline and Huron remain tied on top of the Red, but Lincoln and Pioneer both moved within one game at 9-3 with the wins. Huron and Saline will play on the last night of the regular season in what could be for the SEC Red title.

Jonathan Sanderson led all scorers with 27 points.

LaDainian Woods added seven points, while Lincoln Keyes had four. Caleb Washington, Isaiah Harris, and Peyton Widen each had three points, while Tommy Carr had one.

Saline fell to 15-4 overall on the season.