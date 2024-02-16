Protect Your Heart: Local Physician Reveals Tips to Prevent Heart Disease

Matthew Moore, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician at Trinity Health IHA Medical Group Primary Care — Saline. In recognition of Heart Health Month, Dr. Moore spoke with The Sun Times News to discuss the best ways people can take to live longer, heart healthy lives.

STN: How often do you treat patients with heart-related issues, and who is most at risk?

Dr. Moore: We treat patients dealing with heart health problems every single day at Trinity Health IHA Medical Group Primary Care — Saline. We provide the highest quality care possible, but in the event the issue requires more specialized care, we refer them to highly experienced cardiologists whom we know and trust.

The most at-risk patients are those defined as “elderly” – 65 years and older – as well as people who smoke, are diabetic, and have high cholesterol or are hypertensive.

STN: What is some practical advice for people do to avoid heart issues?

Dr. Moore: The major thing is to lead a healthy lifestyle. I recommend my patients get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. It doesn’t matter how they split it up, but that is the benchmark they should aim for. They could do anything during that time, as long as it’s active – doing cardio on a treadmill or lifting weights. Even outdoor daily activities, such as gardening or playing a sport with friends has benefits.

As it pertains to diet – I always recommend more vegetables and less carbohydrates. That isn’t to say you can’t have carbs, but limiting your intake is key in maintaining a healthy heart and body. Some of my personal favorite vegetables include brussels sprouts, green beans, peas, squash, and corn.

STN: You are active as an avid swimmer and runner, and have participated in a handful of athletic events. Why is it important for you to practice what you preach to your patients?

Dr. Moore: Diet and exercise are the cornerstones for what we do as physicians, and it’s also a major part of my life as well. My father had a stroke when he was 45 years old, which unfortunately left him severely disabled. That was eye-opening for me, and that event plays a role in my motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle.

I have participated in competitive runs, and I even swam 8.2 miles around Mackinac Island last summer. I take great pride in being physically fit and doing all the things I recommend my patients do.

Dr. Moore at one of his many 5K events

STN: What are some symptoms people should watch when it comes to heart issues and when should people begin seeing a cardiologist?

Dr. Moore: Chest pain/pressure is always a big symptom, along with shortness of breath, nausea, inappropriate sweating, and radiation down the arm and into the neck. It should also be noted that women may not have chest pain as a symptom, and can have less obvious cardiac symptoms as well, so women should pay special attention to the other symptoms already mentioned.

The recommended age to start regularly having your heart checked is 40 years old. However, it’s also recommended you have your heart checked earlier in life if you have a family history of heart disease or have other high-risk factors.

STN: Is there anything else you’d like readers to know?

Dr. Moore: If you or a loved one lead an unhealthy lifestyle and want to change, I strongly encourage you to not make that change all at once. You can’t run a marathon without training for it first, so be sure to start as slow as you need to before making a complete change in your lifestyle. And if you ever need help, we are here to support you with the best care possible.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Moore, please call 734-977-0013 or you can schedule online at https://iha.inquicker.com/providers/33195.

Photos courtesy of Trinity Health