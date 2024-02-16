Creativity for a Cause with the Saline Spring Craft Show & Gift Basket Contest

The Saline Spring Craft Show is back again with its creative Gift Basket Contest to support the Saline Area Social Service.

This event invites participants from all walks of life—individuals, classrooms, athletic teams, clubs, businesses, and families—to design, decorate, and fill a gift basket based on various themes, including healthy snacks, breakfast items, pasta sauce, condiments, shelf-stable juice, and more, all to assist families in need.

Scheduled during the Saline Spring Craft Show for March 16, 2024, at the Saline Middle School, the contest incorporates an ingenious voting method where attendees can vote for their favorite baskets by contributing money, which, along with the baskets, will be donated to the Saline Area Social Service.

Participants are encouraged to brainstorm and share their ideas to maximize the impact of their contributions. The contest guidelines emphasize the importance of theme and creativity in the basket design, suggesting the use of various containers and the inclusion of items such as non-perishable foods, gift cards, books, toiletries, toys, board games, and clothing while advising against perishable food items, alcohol, or tobacco.

The event timeline begins with registration and drop-off period on March 15, from 3 PM to 6 PM, at the Saline Middle School Cafeteria. Voting will take place on March 16, from 8 AM to 2 PM, with the winners announced on March 18 via the event's website. Categories for judging include Family/Church/Non-Profit Group, PreK-6th Grade Group, 7th-12th Grade Group, Individual (17 and under), Individual (18 and over), and Profit Group Business.

Get more information and the registration form at https://www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/contests/

Apart from the contest, the Saline Spring Craft Show will host over 150 craft booths, concessions, and children's activities, including crafts, pictures with Peter Cottontail, and caricatures, making it a day full of fun, creativity, and community spirit.

The Saline Spring Craft Show is on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Rd. The show runs from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Admission is $4.00 (cash only).