Saline PD Weekly Report 02-10-21

From Saline Police Department

Incident: 21-438/911 Hang Up

Date/Time: 2-1-21 @ 0603 hours

Location: 700 Block of Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Michigan Ave for a 911 hang up. Upon arrival officers made contact with subjects who advised it was accidental. No issues.

######

Incident: 21-440/Vehicle Lockout

Date/Time: 2-1-21 @ 0822 hours

Location: 2700 Block of Hawthorne Way

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 2700 Block of Hawthorne Way to assist subject when they locked their keys in their vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry without incident.

######

Incident: 21-448/Animal Complaint

Date/Time: 2-1-21 @ 1710 hours

Location: 600 Block of Berkshire Dr

Information: Officer dispatched to the 600 Block of Berkshire Dr for a report of a sick raccoon. Officer checked area several times and was unable to locate the raccoon.

######

Incident: 21-449/Vehicle Lockout

Date/Time: 2-1--21 @ 1754 hours

Location: 400 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 400 Block of E Michigan Ave to assist subject when they locked their keys in their vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry without incident.

######

Incident: 21-452/Road Hazard

Date/Time: 2-2-21 @ 1121 hours

Location: 300 Block of W Bennett St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of W Bennett St for a call on wires down. Officers arrived and verified wires down. Dispatch contacted Saline Area Fire Department who determined they were not electric wires, coiled and wrapped in yellow tape.

#####

Incident: 21-458/Found Property

Date/Time: 2-2-21 @ 1127 hours

Location: 100 Block of N Maple

Information: Citizen came into Police station and turned in a flip phone found in the 100 Block of N Maple parking lot. The owner was contacted, and message was left requesting citizen to pick up phone.

######

Incident: 21-460/Vehicle Lockout

Date/Time: 2-2-21 @ 1332 hours

Location: 500 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched to the 500 Block of E Michigan Ave to assist subject when they locked their keys in their vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry without incident.

######

Incident: 21-473/Vehicle Theft

Date/Time: 2-2-21 @ 1830 hours

Location: 900 Block of W Michigan

Information: Officer dispatched to the 800 Block of Michigan Ave for a report of vehicle theft. Open investigation.

######

Incident: 21-475/Larceny from motor vehicle

Date/Time: Between 1900 hours on 2-7-2021 and 2-8-2021 at 0800 hours

Location: 700 block of Valley Circle Drive

Information: Victim left his vehicle unlocked and realized someone entered his vehicle and ransacked his console. His driver's license was stolen.

######

Incident: 21-475/Credit Card Fraud

Date/Time: Charges occurred between 1-18-2021 and 2-3-2021

Information: Credit card number used at a variety of businesses across Southeastern Michigan. Card has been cancelled and this is under investigation.