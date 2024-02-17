Saline Routs Bedford Setting Up SEC Red Title Showdown

The showdown for the winner take all SEC Red title showdown is set after Saline rolled to an 81-48 win over Bedford Friday night.

Along with Ann Arbor Hurons come from behind win over Lincoln, both teams are tied atop the SEC Red with the Hornets hosting the River Rats Tuesday night with the winner clinching the league title.

Saline would never trail after Tommy Carr scored the first five points of the game for the Hornets.

Lincoln Keyes and Jonathan Sanderson each scored a pair of baskets and Brad Leventhal started his career night with a triple to give Saline an 18-12 lead after one.

Sanderson would take over in the second with nine points and Leventhal hit two more triples to push the Saline lead to 35-23 at the break.

Saline blew the game open in the third with a 28-point explosion, including six triples and the lead grew to 63-38 and the Hornets would cruise in the fourth.

A big moment came late in the fourth when Sanderson launched a long triple for his 1000th career point and he is just a sophomore.

The fourth quarter also saw Leventhal sink his sixth triple on the night that saw him go 6 for 7 from behind the arch and finished with a career high 20 points for the Hornets.

Saline finished with 15 triples as a team in the game.

Sanderson led Saline with 29 points. Keyes had a big game inside with 14 points, while Carr added nine points, LaDainian Woods six, and Chris Cotuna six.

The Hornets improved to 11-2 in the Red and 16-4 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson



