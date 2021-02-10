Saline Girls' Roll In Basketball Opener

A huge second quarter helped the Saline girls' basketball team pull away from Monroe as the Hornets cruised to a 66-27 win over Monroe in the season opener Tuesday night.

Saline took a 15-11 lead after one quarter but blew the game open in the second by outscoring the Trojans 22-3 for a 37-14 lead at the half.

Monroe hung tough in the third, outscoring the Hornet 13-12 and trialed 49-27 heading to the fourth.

The Saline defense pitched a shutout in the fourth, holding Monroe scoreless and outscored the Trojans 17-0 to cruise to the 39-point win.

Ella Stemmer had a monster game for the Hornets, putting up 31 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and swiping four steals.

Sophie Canen added 15 points, while Beth Ann Ford chipped in with six points and four rebounds. Brielle Eugeni scored five points, Natalie Sweetland three points and seven rebounds, Emily Wilzynski three points, Kate Stemmer two points, and Reggie Duerst one point.

The Hornets return to action Friday night when they travel to Ypsilanti.