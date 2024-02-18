Hornet Wrestlers Send Three to D1 State Finals

The Saline wrestling team had a strong showing at the D1 regionals hosted by the Hornets Saturday.

Saline came away with three wrestlers moving on to the D1 state finals at Ford Field with the other three coming up just one win short of a state finals berth.

Noah Barnett earned a second-place finish at 175-pounds to lead the Hornets. Barnett opened with a tough 2-0 decision and then a pin in the semifinals before falling in the finals by decision. He improved his record to 39-4 on the season.

Tyler Fedototszkin bounced back from an opening round loss to win three straight matches and finished third at 190-pounds. He picked up a pair of pins to reach the third-place match where he won in overtime against the wrestler that beat him in the first round. Fedototszkin improved to 43-4 on the season.

Brice LaFleur improved to 16-2 on the season with a third-place finish at 113. LaFleur opened with a pin before falling 10-8 in overtime in the semifinals. He bounced back with a major decision and pin to claim third.

Steve Campbell finished 18-13 on the season after coming one win short of the state finals. After dropping his first match, he stayed alive with a 4-1 win, but fell in the consolation semifinals.

Jericho Powe went 1-2 on the day and finished 34-12 on the season. He came up just short after dropping his first match and then getting a pin to reach the consolation semis before falling out of the tournament.

Isaac Furlong finished his season with a 36-9 record. Furlong opened with a third-period pin, but dropped his next to matches to end his season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



