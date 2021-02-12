Saline Hockey Opens With Pair of Wins

The Saline hockey team looks to bounce back a disappointing 2019/2020 season and a pair of wins to start 2021 season has pointed the Hornets in the right direction.

The Hornets opened with a 5-2 win over South Lyon Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Hornets jumped out to a 2-1 lead on goals from Joe Raupp and Griffin Clark.

Saline pulled away with three goals in the third. Raupp scored his second of the game, while Cayden Brush and Josh Peitz each scored one.

Coltin Cundiff picked up three assists with Keegan Bunting and Sasha Lozovyy each collecting two. Ben Wild and Clark each picked up one assist, while Griffin Granica stopped 28 shots in net for the Hornets.

Saline made it two straight with a 3-1 win over Bedford Thursday night.

The Hornets peppered the Mules net with 55 shots, but the game was still close throughout.

All the scoring came in the second period against the Mules.

Peitz put the Hornets on top early in the second for a 1-0 lead.

Bedford would tie it at one, but goals by Liam McGregor and Clark made it 3-1 after two and that is how it would stay.

Cody Stein made 15 saves in net for the Hornets for the win. Avery Byron, Bunting, Wild, and Julian Downey recorded assists.