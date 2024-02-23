Saline Mayor Sets Stage for Community Dialogue with Coffee Hour Event

Saline's Mayor Brian Marl has set an interactive Coffee Hour on the morning of March 8th. This event is an opportunity for residents to gain insights into the city's progress, discuss the Mayor's January State of the City address, and delve into specific plans concerning infrastructure and business strategies aimed at bolstering local retention and attraction.

Saline Councilmember Rice, serving as the liaison to the City’s Parks Commission, will accompany Mayor Marl. Rice is set to share potential enhancements and improvements earmarked for Saline's municipal parks.

The “Coffee with the Mayor” event, scheduled to take place at the Saline Area Senior Center located at 7190 North Maple Road, is an open invitation to the Saline community. Attendees can look forward to not just engaging discussions and updates starting at 10:45 AM but also to enjoying complimentary coffee, donuts, and other refreshments from 10:30 AM to noon.

RSVPs are not required. For any questions or concerns ahead of the event, residents are encouraged to reach out directly to Mayor Marl at (734) 272-3654.

