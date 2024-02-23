2-23-2024 10:55am
Everything You Need to Know About the Saline Spring Craft Show on March 16, 2024
The Saline Spring Craft Show is one of Michigan’s premier craft exhibitions, showcasing the work of talented crafters from around the Midwest. Here's what you can expect:
Date and Time: Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
Location: Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Rd, Saline, MI 48176.
Admission: $4.00 (cash only). Ages 10 and under free.
What to Expect:
- Over 150 booths: Find a wide variety of handcrafted items, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, woodworking, textiles, and more.
- High-quality crafts: The show is juried, meaning only the best crafts are selected to participate. You can be sure you'll find unique and well-made items.
- Family-friendly atmosphere: The show is a great way to spend a day with family and friends. There will be food vendors, activities for kids, and a relaxed atmosphere. (No strollers please).
- Fun Activities: Pictures with Peter Cottontail, caricatures, Easter Basket Contest, prize drawings, and more.
- Support a good cause: Proceeds from the show benefit the Saline Area Schools and the Saline Community Education & Recreation Department.
Additional Information:
- Parking: Parking is available at the school and surrounding streets.
- Food: Food vendors will be available on site.
- Accessibility: The school is accessible to people with disabilities.
- Restrooms: Restrooms are available inside the school.
- Pets: Pets are not allowed inside the school.
- Find out more: https://www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/
Download detailed information at the link below