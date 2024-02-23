Manufacturing and Industrial locations in Saline hope to add-on to their existing facilities

Looking to expand, the Liebherr Group gets the go-ahead by the city of Saline Planning Commission to add on to its facility on Woodland Drive.

Liebherr took its plan before the planning commission seeking a combined site plan approval, which it received with some conditions by a unanimous vote.

In the report by city consultant, Carlisle Wortman and Associates, Rand Construction Engineering, Inc. submitted the plan for the project called the Liebherr building addition. The property is at 1465 Woodland Drive.

Liebherr operates three businesses in Saline:

Liebherr-Aerospace Saline produces air management, actuation systems, landing gear, and hydraulic systems.

Liebherr Gear Technology produces gear cutting machines and gear cutting tools.

Liebherr Automation Systems produces material handling systems, transportation systems, magazine systems, and production systems.

Saline’s location employs around 300 people.

The building in question is occupied by Liebherr USA, Co. and used as a manufacturing facility.

According to city planners, Liebherr’s plan is to construct a two-story addition to an existing industrial building on a 54.6 acre site located on the west side of Maple Road and north of Woodland. The addition will be approximately 41,400 square feet in total floor area.

Carlisle Wortman said the majority of the subject site is undeveloped, and the existing industrial building is located in the northeast portion of the site.

Planners said the proposed addition will connect to the existing building’s east elevation. The addition will include an open office, training and meetings rooms, as well as shop space, material storage, processing and tooling areas.

Liebherr has indicated it would like to further develop the site over time.

In another recent planning commission decision, a conditional approval was also given to a plan submitted by Rand Construction Engineering, Inc. on behalf of the CONDAT Corporation. The project name is called the Condat cold storage addition. The location is at 250 S. Industrial Drive.

According to it website, CONDAT is an independent group of French origin, that formulates and produces a very wide range of lubricants for the world of industry. There work includes, among others: metal-forming lubricants, technical greases, hydraulic oils, cutting fluids, soaps, surface treatments.

Carlisle Wortman said the applicant is proposing to amend an approved final site plan in order to construct an approximately 3,866 square foot addition to an existing industrial facility located at 250 S. Industrial Drive.

The city’s online property records said the subject site is 10.4 acres in area and the existing industrial building is 88,526 square feet in floor area. Planners said the proposed addition will be located on the building’s west elevation in the approximate footprint of an existing concrete pad. The applicant has indicated that the addition will be used for cold storage.