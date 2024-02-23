Saline Middle Schoolers Using Cereal Dominoes to Topple Hunger

With area food pantries experiencing a spike in requests, it's crunch time for hunger. Saline Middle School is looking to create a bowlful of change with a cereal drive, which began February 19th and ends March 15th,

to support Saline Area Social Services’ food pantry.

The effort is a twofer of fun for the students. Classes are competing against one another for most boxes of cereal collected. The winning class gets a breakfast party. OK, that’s cool, but get a load of Phase Two. All the collected cereal will be lined up like dominoes in the gym for a topple of epic proportions.

Cereal dominoes have been used in recent years as a fun and engaging way to not only stock food pantry shelves but also to raise awareness about food insecurity in the community.

Michigan is no stranger to cereal dominoes. In fact, a world record was set 45 miles down the road from Saline Middle School. The Guinness Book of World Records reports that on October 12th, 2023, Move for Hunger in Detroit achieved a new world record for cereal dominoes at the Henry Ford Health Systems Detroit Pistons Performance Center. A total of 12,952 boxes toppled in domino fashion. They fell short of the 15,000 set up, but it was still enough for a world record. The boxes took more than five minutes to fall.

If you are interested in supporting Saline Middle School’s breakfast of champions by having cereal sent directly to the school, please use the following link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/PD5XL5L29CBD?ref_=wl_share