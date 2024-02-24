Sanderson Buzzer-Beater Lifts Saline Past Onsted

It was a battle until the end, and it was Saline that came out on top when sophomore Jonathan Sanderson sank a long three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Hornets past Onsted 57-56 Thursday night.

The game was a match-up between two of the states best players with Sanderson and the Wildcat's senior Ayden Davis.

The 6'9" Davis is a Wright State commit and his size gave the Hornets fits down low all night and finished with 30 points, including making 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

It was Sanderson that got the last laugh with the Hornets trailing 56-54 after a Davis basket with 14 seconds left. Saline called timeout with nine seconds left and Sanderson took the inbounds pass and ran the clock down and launched a long three pointer over two Wildcat defenders that went through the net as time expired to give Saline the one-point win.

Sanderson finished with 41 points on the night, his second 40 point game of the week for Saline.

Onsted came out quickly with a 21-16 lead after one quarter, but Saline bounced back in the second to take a 32-31 lead at the half.

The Wildcats outscored the Hornets 14-11 in the third to take a 45-43 lead after three.

Saline would battle back and the game was tied at 52 with 2:30 left in the fourth.

Sanderson banked in a jumper to put the Hornets up 54-52, but Davis took a lob down low and laid it in to tie it at 54 with 2:09 left.

Neither team would score until Davis put Onsted up with 14 seconds left to set up Sanderson's heroics.

Caleb Washington finished with five points and CJ Carr four points.

Lincoln Keyes finished with just two points, but he was forced to battle with the all-stater Davis all night before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Brad Leventhal added three points and LaDainian Woods two.

The Hornets improved to 18-4 overall and will take part in the Division 1 district at Belleville this week. They will face the winner of the host Tigers and Romulus Wednesday night at 7:00 PM.