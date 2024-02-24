Saline Girls’ Stay in SEC Red Title Hunt

The Saline girls’ basketball team did what it needed to do to stay in the SEC Red title hunt by defeating Ann Arbor Huron 57-22 Tuesday night.

The win kept the Hornets within one game of Bedford after the Mules took down Dexter 43-38. Saline will need to beat Skyline Tuesday and hope for a Bedford loss to Pioneer to claim as share of the Red title.

The Huron game was all Hornets as Saline took control early and cruised to the win over the River Rats.

“It was a great team win,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. ‘This team is so fun to watch. They are really sharing it well right now.”

Kate Stemmer had a big game with a team high 15 points, to go along with five steals, five assists, and three rebounds.

Keira Roehm continued her strong play of late with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Kadyn Maida had another big night with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Hadley Griffin added seven points and three steals, while Abby Roth scored six, Bailey Burt three, Lindsey Clark two, and Megan Sweet grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.

The Hornets dropped a tough 52-47 decision to the KLAA West champion Howell Friday night.

“While we didn't win, we competed and played well throughout a game vs a really tough Howell team,” Roehm said. “The game was fast and physical and we didn't back down.”

Keira Roehm broke the school record for three-pointers in the season with 66 and counting. The previous record was held by Sophie Canen with 65. Roehm finished with six triples and a team high 20 points.

Maida continued her tear of late with 17 points and four boards, while Griffin added six points and three steals. Stemmer finished with two points, four rebounds, and eight assists, and Sweet two points.

Saline improved to 16-4 overall on the season and 11-2 in the Red.