Sherriff Office Asks For Help Identifying Possible Police Imposter

CORRECTION: The Sheriff's Office clarified that the car was a Chevy Impala, not a Malibu, as they originally said.

A man claiming to be an officer with the Ypsilanti Police department pulled a car over at the corner of Prospect and Geddess Roads, Thursday evening. The 26-year old Ypsilanti man he pulled over, after finding the interaction between him and the driver strange, contacted dispatch. Police are now looking into the possibility that the driver of the new-model Chevy Impala that performed the traffic stop on February 11 may have been an imposter.

According to the victim who reported the incident, "He had on what appeared to be a baseball cap with a star badge on it, a badge hanging around his neck and a vest which said ‘agent’ on it. He described himself as a Ypsilanti police officer, but that is definitely not an Ypsilanti police uniform,” Sgt. Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a press release from the Washtenaw County Press Office, the man claiming to police was "evasive" when the man he pulled over asked why he had been stopped. The man claiming to be police did not try to stop him when he drove away and fled the scene himself. According to the press release, the car didn’t have a license plate.

The conspicuous lack of a police report – or any documentation of any officer pulling anyone over in that part of Ypsilanti whatsoever – has led to a formal investigation. According to a press release from the Sheriff, the suspect is described as an African-American man in his late 20s or early 30s. This is the only incident that law enforcement is aware of at the moment.

The detective leading the investigation at the Ypsilanti Police Department could not be immediately contacted for comment. If you have any information regarding this incident, or may have been a witness, you can leave a tip at 734.973.7711.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available…