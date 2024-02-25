Saline Swim and Dive Second at SEC Red Finals

The Saline swim and dive team gave everything they had and then some, but it still wasn’t enough to catch the states number one team in Ann Arbor Pioneer as the Hornets finished runner-up at the SEC Finals at Ann Arbor Huron Saturday.

The Hornets swam state cut times in 11 of 12 events, but still came up short with 521.5 points to Pioneer’s 550.5.

Saline took home two first place finishes with Ethan Bull, Isaac Adanin, Diego Valdes, and Nick Twigg winning the opening 200 medley relay and Deniz Ozil, Jonah Bentley, Valdes, and Adanin closing the meet with a win in the 400 free relay.

Ozil earned second place finishes in the 100 free and 200 free and was part of the 200 free relay that finished second with Bentley, Twigg, and Connor Lauritzen.

Valdes was second in the 200 IM, Bentley second in the 50 free, and Bull second in the 100 back.

Adanin earned third place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breast, while Carter Mitton was third in diving.

Twigg was fourth in the 100 fly, and Valdes fourth in the 100 breast, while fifth place finishes went to Lauritzen in the 200 IM, Joseph Rosales diving, Bentley 100 free, and Twigg 100 back.

Bull was sixth in the 100 fly, while seventh place finishes went to Drew Miller in diving, Nathanyel Sarment 100 free, and Ty Lauritzen 100 back.

William Loveland was eighth in the 200 IM, Donovan Darnell eighth in diving, and Jack Mallon swam a state cut time in the 500 free and finished ninth.