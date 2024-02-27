Saline's Caid Fox signs with Adrian College

Feeling blessed and humbled, Saline student-athlete Caid Fox is excited about going to Adrian College next fall, where he will compete on the football field and learn in the classroom.

An All-State receiver at Saline High School, Fox recently committed and signed to be an Adrian College Bulldog. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Fox to ask about the news.

“I feel great about my signing, it’s the place I want to be and I’m blessed and humbled I have this opportunity to help rebuild the Adrian College football community and bring a ton of fans in,” Fox said.

Asking him why he picked Adrian, he pointed to a few important things. Two being the facilities and campus, which he said “are completely renovated and great so that was also a part of it as well,” but he also cited the coaching staff, who he is quite familiar with.

This past fall, former Saline Varsity Football Head Coach Joe Palka left for Adrian College along with assistants Tyler and Jeb Palka. They were hired on as Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach and Wide Receivers Coach, respectively.

In answering the question why AC, Fox said “I picked Adrian because I have 100 percent faith and trust in the Palkas, I know what they’re going to do and what is going to happen there.”

STN asked him if there was anything in particular he wanted to say that we didn’t ask about, he said Adrian College “has had some tough years in the past, but I want the state and the other schools to know that something is brewing and will happen, people are going to sleep on us and we’ll shock people this upcoming year.”

On signing day with his parents. photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

Looking back at his high school career, Fox said he’s been proud to be a Hornet.

“It’s the greatest feeling there is,” he said of competing at Saline High School. “I take immense pride in being a Hornet, everything I could’ve wanted as a high school athlete came from Saline and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

On the football field, he said some highlights were “the feeling of victory and winning, playing beside your friends and having fun with them playing a great sport. The workouts and the bond within everyone on the team is unmatched.”

His main motivation in playing football is his competitiveness.

“I hate losing and I’ll do anything to win, so winning is the thing that keeps me going,” he said.

Through all of it, he’s had help, encouragement and support. STN asked him about this and if there was anyone he would like to thank.

“Without a doubt my parents, Lisa and Geoff,” he said. “All of my coaches from the Palkas, Joe, Tyler, Jeb to Coach Joe Welton in the weight room getting me right in lifting to keeping me accountable in life.”

Fox making his move against Dexter this past season. photo by Mike Williamson