Lodi Township Police Report, January 2024

In January, Deputies responded to 299 calls for police service in Lodi Township, up from 210 the previous year for a 42% increase.

Officers conducted 92 traffic stops, down from 103 last year. Seventeen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Three larcenies

19 crashes

One medical assist

Eight citizen assists

One check forgery

Three school bus violations

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On January 9, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3100 Block of West Ellsworth Road for a report of check fraud. The complainant reported that their bank contacted them, indicating that a fraudulent check had been deposited into their account. At this time, the incident remains open and is still under investigation.

On January 27, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2000 Block of Hackamore Drive for a report of a theft from an automobile. The complainant advised that unknown suspects were seen entering their unlocked vehicle. The suspects stole multiple gift and credit cards, along with cash that was inside a wallet. The incident remains open while identifying the suspects who used gift and credit cards at various locations.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.