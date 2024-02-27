Lodi Township Police Report, January 2024
In January, Deputies responded to 299 calls for police service in Lodi Township, up from 210 the previous year for a 42% increase.
Officers conducted 92 traffic stops, down from 103 last year. Seventeen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- Three larcenies
- 19 crashes
- One medical assist
- Eight citizen assists
- One check forgery
- Three school bus violations
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On January 9, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3100 Block of West Ellsworth Road for a report of check fraud. The complainant reported that their bank contacted them, indicating that a fraudulent check had been deposited into their account. At this time, the incident remains open and is still under investigation.
On January 27, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2000 Block of Hackamore Drive for a report of a theft from an automobile. The complainant advised that unknown suspects were seen entering their unlocked vehicle. The suspects stole multiple gift and credit cards, along with cash that was inside a wallet. The incident remains open while identifying the suspects who used gift and credit cards at various locations.
The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.